C2G's New HDMI Extender Box Ensures Flawless Quality in Conference Rooms

C2G is ensuring that 4K HDMI source signals reach 4K displays with flawless quality in conference rooms, classrooms, lecture halls, and many other installations where distances are far beyond the length limitations of standard HDMI cabling with the new HDMI-over-Cat Extender Box Transmitter to Box Receiver—4K 60Hz. It allows a 4K HDMI source to be extended up to 115 feet for 60 Hz 4:4:4 or up to 131 feet at 30 Hz 4:4:4 to a 4K display using a single Cat 6/6a Ethernet cable.

[C2G Roadmap 2022]

"As more HDMI installations focus on incorporating sources with up to 4K quality, it's imperative that signals can traverse the lengthy distances of these installations," said Jennifer Crotinger, product manager at C2G, a brand of Legrand. "Our HDMI-over-Cat Extender Box Transmitter to Box Receiver—4K 60Hz has the signal attenuation to cover over 130 feet reliably—without signal loss or degradation."

[C2G Expands HDMI Distribution Amplifier Splitters Line]

C2G's HDMI over Cat Extender Box Transmitter to Box Receiver4K 60Hz can extend 4K at 60 Hz (4:4:4) up to 115 feet with Cat 6/6a cable, 4K at 30 Hz (4:4:4) up to 131 feet, or 1080p at 60 Hz up to 164 feet with Cat 5e/6/6a cable. This HDMI-over-Cat Extender is HDCP 2.2-compliant, ensuring that the connection from the source is secure. Multichannel audio formats are supported, including PCM 7.1, Dolby TrueHD, and DTS-HD Master Audio. It supports a one-way IR pass-through from receiver to transmitter. With bidirectional Power-over-Cable (PoC) support, one power adapter at either transmitter or receiver side can power both units, so no additional power adapter is required, allowing for greater flexibility in installations. The slim profile also makes for easy installation.