C2G Expands HDMI Distribution Amplifier Splitters Line

C2G, a Legrand brand, is expanding its family of HDMI Distribution Amplifier Splitters with the two-port C2G41600 and the four-port C2G41601 4K 60Hz models. Supporting resolutions up to 4K (4096 x 2160) at 60Hz 4:4:4, the HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2 compliant splitters are equipped with HDMI outputs that can supply 5V at 150mA to two or four sink devices (displays) and handle total HDMI data rates up to 18Gbps with plug-and-play convenience.

"HDMI applications today demand more flexibility and capabilities to meet user needs," said C2G product manager Jennifer Crotinger. "Our new 4K 60Hz HDMI distribution amplifier splitters reflect C2G's exhaustive commitment to continuous HDMI analysis, state-of-the-art testing techniques, and product development. These dependable, predictable, and efficient solutions deliver UHD signal quality from source to multiple sinks."

The C2G two-port C2G41600 and four-port C2G41601 HDMI Distribution Amplifier Splitters offer one-input along with a two-output or four-output splitter, supporting up to 4K video. Both splitters utilize the HDMI 2.0 standard and are the perfect solution for connecting a computer, Blu-ray player, gaming console, media server, or AV receiver to two or four HDMI displays. They support multiple HDR formats, including HDR10 and Dolby Vision, and PCM 2.0/5.1/7.1, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD master audio, and DTS:X audio.