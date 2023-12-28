Everything to Know about the C2G USB-C 7-in-1 Dual Display MST Docking Station

C2G has expanded its family of docking stations with its new USB-C 7-in-1 Dual Display MST Docking Station. Designed for USB-C-enabled laptops, it supports up to two displays and, with Multi Stream Transport (MST) technology, allows two different display configurations when using a Windows-based laptop. It provides essential connectivity for multiple devices, such as keyboards, mice, portable hard drives, and other peripherals, all while supporting up to 100W of power delivery to charge and power a laptop. It is ideal for users needing a dual-display setup in the office, at home, or on the go.

[NEW PRODUCTS TO KNOW: 25 AVoIP and Networked AV Products for 2024]

In today's dynamic work environment, flexibility is paramount," said Keith Honigford, product manager, C2G, a brand of Legrand. "The C2G54543 docking station allows users to configure their workspace to suit their needs. With dual-display MST support and versatile connectivity options, it empowers individuals to seamlessly transition between different work environments, optimize their performance, and enhance productivity."

The C2G USB-C 7-in-1 Dual Display MST Docking Station is a flexible solution for USB-C laptops relying on up to two displays. The MST dual-display feature supports resolutions up to 1920x1080 at 60Hz. When using the DisplayPort or HDMI port independently, the docking station will support 4K (3840x2160) at 60Hz resolution or 1920x1080p at 60Hz when using both HDMI and DisplayPort. It features multiple ports: one 4K HDMI, one 4K DisplayPort, as well as one USB-C Data, one USB-C with up to 100W power delivery, two USB-A ports, and a Gigabit Ethernet LAN. The USB-A ports support SuperSpeed USB 5Gbps data transfers, allowing a full HD movie to be downloaded in under a minute. The USB-C port supports SuperSpeed USB 10Gbps, allowing for twice the amount of data in the same amount of time as the USB-A ports. Users can optimize performance by connecting displays designed for 1080p or 4K signals and USB-C devices designed for 10Gbps transfer speeds. The Ethernet port allows for reliable internet connectivity, with file transfer speeds up to 1G.

[SCN Stocking Stuffer: C2G KVM Solution]

The docking station boasts an onboard storage compartment for a USB-C M/M cable for quick access when it's needed. Its reversible, symmetrical USB-C connector is a fast, foolproof solution for connecting the docking station to a laptop. It's compatible with Windows and Mac operating systems and comes with an unparalleled five-year warranty.