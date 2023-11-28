Introducing the C2G USB-C 10-in-1 Triple Display Docking Station

C2G has expanded its family of docking stations with its new USB-C 10-in-1 Triple Display Docking Station. Compatible with USB-C-enabled laptops or tablets, it supports up to three displays and many devices with its multitude of ports, including a 4K HDMI, 4K DisplayPort, VGA, Ethernet, a USB-C for power delivery, two USB-A 3.0, one USB-A 2.0, and a 3.5mm audio—as well as an SD card reader and power delivery up to 100W at 4K 30Hz. It delivers a new level of efficiency and convenience for any office or WFH space.

"Many laptop users rely on two or more monitors to improve productivity, demanding more connectivity support and quick-connect convenience at their workspace," said Keith Honigford, product manager, C2G, A Brand of Legrand. "We added this solution to our docking station family to support those multiscreen multitaskers using up to three monitors. It's a sleek powerhouse of connectivity that can handle a lot with 100W of power and ports for just about any device you need in your workstation. Plus, it features our five-year warranty for even greater peace of mind."

For triple display connectivity, the C2G USB-C 10-in-1 Triple Display Docking Station supports resolutions up to 720p (1280x720) at 60Hz to elevate the multitasking experience. Dual display resolutions increase resolutions to 1080p when connecting to any combination of the display ports. In a single-display setup, resolutions go up to 4K (3840x2160) at 30Hz when connecting to the DisplayPort or HDMI port.

The unit's USB-A ports support data transfer speeds up to 5Gbps and allow users to connect their favorite peripherals and accessories effortlessly. The USB-C port supports power delivery up to 100W to ensure a laptop stays fully charged and is ready for on-the-go. The integrated Ethernet port allows reliable internet connectivity with fast network access up to 1G. Finally, with the onboard SD card reader, accessing and sharing files is a breeze, making it an ideal solution for professional photographers and videographers.