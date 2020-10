"In July 2018, IBM—a corporate leader in digital badging—announced The Zero to Blockchain capstone course, an industry-leading collaboration with Wake Technical Community College that provides students with a keen understanding of blockchain technology."—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Digital badges are uniquely positioned to help students upskill for the jobs of the futre. Read how new pathways are being forged thanks to the IBM New Collar jobs initiative.