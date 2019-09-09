Brompton Technology Expands Customer Facing Team

In line with its continuing rapid growth, Brompton Technology has announced the expansion of its customer-facing team with the additions of Dries Vermeulen as Business Development Manager (Europe), and Chris Grandin as Technical Support Manager.

Vermeulen, a familiar and highly respected face in the LED industry from his days at Barco, VER and ROE Visual, brings a wealth of experience in a technical and commercial capacity. He will be based in Belgium, perfectly positioning him to be in close contact with Brompton customers throughout Europe.

Chris Grandin, left, with Dreis Vermeulen of Brompton Technology. (Image credit: Brompton Technology)

Grandin, who has relocated from South Africa, has most recently held the positions of Group Technical Advisor for the Gearhouse Group of companies and Technical Services Supervisor at Christie Digital Systems. He brings over two decades of expertise in the demanding field of live entertainment and events, providing technical solutions and backup for creative staging ideas at events reaching audiences from under a hundred to a few million, across South Africa and internationally.

Vermeulen and Grandin join the customer-facing team alongside familiar faces including Rob Fowler, now in the role of Senior Business Development Manager, and US-based Sean Sheridan, Regional Technical Manager – Americas. Adam Callaway, who recently celebrated five years with the company, moves to the newly created position of Technical Project Manager, and Luke Hurford, who continues to be based in China, moves to the role of Regional Technical Manager – APAC.

“Dries will be a fantastic addition to the Business Development team. I have known him for many years and have huge respect for him having had the pleasure of working together at VER and subsequently collaborating during his time at ROE. His extensive knowledge of the LED industry, both from a technical and business perspective, will be a great asset to Brompton,” said Fowler. “Providing first-class technical support is such a huge part of what Brompton is all about. Chris is the perfect person to take on that responsibility as we respond to the rapid growth Brompton is experiencing."