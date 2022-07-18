Brompton Technology, Connection Capital to Deliver Outstanding Visual Experiences

Brompton Technology (opens in new tab) announced it has secured a growth capital investment from specialist private client alternative investments business, Connection Capital (opens in new tab).

Richard Mead, Brompton Technology CEO, is clear on the benefits the investment will bring to the company. “We are seeing unprecedented growth in demand for our cutting-edge, robust, tour and virtual production-ready LED video processing products from our core industry sectors, as well as a lot of exciting potential for our technology to be applied to new markets. Whilst our focus on quality and dedication to customer service will remain the same, Connection Capital’s investment gives us the ability to scale up rapidly to meet demand and address the new opportunities that are presenting themselves.”

[Brompton Technology to Showcase Multi-Camera Virtual Production] (opens in new tab)

“Brompton Technology is an excellent example of a successful business that pivoted, almost overnight, into virtual production for film and TV during the pandemic and is now emerging even stronger than before,” commented Miles Otway, partner at Connection Capital. “With its industry-leading technology, diversified revenue streams, talented management team and soaring demand for its products, Brompton Technology has a very compelling growth story that has really appealed to our private investor clients.”

Alongside Connection Capital’s investment, Neil Gaydon, a highly experienced Non-Executive Chairman, will also join Brompton’s board. Neil has a track record of successfully delivering growth in technology companies, including as CEO of Pace plc from 2006-2011, during which time Pace became the world’s largest provider of digital TV technologies to the Pay TV industry.

[SCN Hybrid World: Workplace Products and Expert Tips] (opens in new tab)

“We are fortunate to be in a leadership position in a rapidly growing market," Mead concluded. "This investment will enable us to capitalize on growth opportunities and deliver outstanding visual experiences to more and more people worldwide. We are excited to start a new phase of our journey with support from Connection Capital.”