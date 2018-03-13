Broadsign to Power Screens at Westfield’s U.S. Flagship Shopping Centers

Broadsign International has reached an agreement with Westfield Corporation, one of the world’s largest shopping center owners and managers, to power Westfield’s existing digital media network of 500 screens located at 18 flagship shopping centers across the U.S.

Digital signage at Westfield's Century City shopping complex in Los Angeles

The full Broadsign platform will be used to power the Westfield Network, which is designed and managed by Esprit Digital, a full-service digital signage installation, maintenance, and support provider. This includes Broadsign Control to automate the delivery of targeted and contextual messaging and advertisements to Westfield’s network of digital screens, as well as Broadsign Direct to help Westfield’s brand ventures team more efficiently manage and sell ad space. Westfield will also be integrating its inventory with Broadsign Reach to make its network available programmatically to global media buyers.

“When the right content is displayed to the right audience, advertising and messaging is complementary to the shopper experience,” said Charley DeLana, EVP of brand ventures at Westfield. “We want to provide advertisers with every opportunity to reach consumers in interesting and exciting ways, and Broadsign allows us to execute on this forward-thinking vision.”

The partnership includes integration with Quividi’s audience analytics software to detect Westfield’s audience demographics. The network also integrates behavioral and environmental triggers such as weather and location data to add further context to campaigns, and TINT software to stream user-generated social media content to screens in real time.

The ability to optimize content to be relevant to Westfield’s hundreds of millions of annual visitors—regardless of the location, the time of day, and the screen in question—helps deliver efficient ad content for brands and enables Westfield to better connect with consumers.

“Successful shopping malls are those that go beyond a simple retail destination to create a unique and exciting experience,” said Maarten Dollevoet, SVP of global sales at Broadsign. “Through our partnership, Westfield is able to merge retail and media to create an environment that is beneficial to visitors, retailers, and advertisers alike.”

All involved parties will be part of a panel at DSE, with the aim of sharing the experience of this integration and discussing how digital media screens at shopping malls are impressing viewers with aesthetics, functionality, and experiences:

Premium DOOH - The components of a thriving network

Digital out-of-home strategy summit, room S231

Tuesday, March 27, 2:30 p.m.

Moderator:

· Stephanie Gutnik, Broadsign, vice president of business development

Panelists:

· Dave Taylor, Westfield Brand Ventures, senior director of digital operations

· Brett Warner, Quividi, head of business, Americas

· James Brenner, Esprit Digital, owner

· Quinn Cox, TINT, head of business development/partnerships

For more information on the partnership, join Broadsign at DSE at booth 1731.