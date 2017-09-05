Broadfield Distributing New HQ, Expanded Video Capabilities

Broadfield Distributing, Inc.– that has been located in Glen Cove, NY for the past 35 years– will be making the move this fall from the north shore to central Long Island to their new location at 179 Liberty Ave, Mineola, NY. The new building will house Broadfield’s corporate offices and distribution warehouse with considerable room for growth– and the company has already expanded its line card of video production, video storage and live streaming equipment with products from Atomos, Avid, Epiphan Video, G-Technology, Grass Valley, Lexar, LiveU, Matrox, NewTek, PTZOptics, Roland, Telestream, Teradek and more.

Broadfield’s weekly webinar series now has expanded production facilities in the new HQ, to further dealer communication about new video tools.

The Video Production team at Broadfield is also hard at work in the new location building an in-house studio custom designed to produce weekly dealer webinars and product videos. Broadfield’s weekly webinar seeks to further communications with dealers in just 15 minutes or less – allowing dealers to take little time away from running their own businesses. The studio will feature state-of-the-art production tools and will allow Broadfield to showcase, with video demos, its product line.