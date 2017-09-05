Broadfield Distributing New HQ, Expanded Video Capabilities

Broadfield Distributing, Inc.– that has been located in Glen Cove, NY for the past 35 years– will be making the move this fall from the north shore to central Long Island to their new location at 179 Liberty Ave, Mineola, NY. The new building will house Broadfield’s corporate offices and distribution warehouse with considerable room for growth– and the company has already expanded its line card of video production, video storage and live streaming equipment with products from Atomos, Avid, Epiphan Video, G-Technology, Grass Valley, Lexar, LiveU, Matrox, NewTek, PTZOptics, Roland, Telestream, Teradek and more.
Broadfield’s weekly webinar series now has expanded production facilities in the new HQ, to further dealer communication about new video tools.
The Video Production team at Broadfield is also hard at work in the new location building an in-house studio custom designed to produce weekly dealer webinars and product videos. Broadfield’s weekly webinar seeks to further communications with dealers in just 15 minutes or less – allowing dealers to take little time away from running their own businesses. The studio will feature state-of-the-art production tools and will allow Broadfield to showcase, with video demos, its product line.
- The new building also offers a significant increase in available office space with room to employ additional sales people, administrative help and customer service personnel. Broadfield Distributing, Inc. has already started interviewing for several positions and has outlined plans for continued growth over the next few years. Available job openings may be found online at http://www.broadfield.com/careers
- Broadfield Distributing, Inc. invites all dealers, customers, friends and family to join us for our Grand Opening Open House in early October. Invitations will be sent shortly or you can call your Broadfield sales representative at 800-634-5178 or e-mail broadfield@broadfield.com for more information.