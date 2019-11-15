‘Brilliant’ Philosophers and ‘Funny’ Psychology Instructors: What a Data-Visualization Tool Tells Us About How Students See Their Professors (The Chronicle of Higher Education)

"Student evaluations of teaching are both widely used and, as a host of studies have shown, deeply flawed. They don’t measure teaching quality particularly well. They also reflect students’ bias, in that women and minorities tend to receive more critical evaluations. The problem is significant enough that 18 scholarly associations signed onto a statement in September asking colleges to not rely on them heavily in determining teaching effectiveness."—Source: The Chronicle of Higher Education

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Sure, collecting data is important, but without ways to visualize that data contextually, it doesn't provide much utility. Read how this tool breaks down professor ratings, highlighting some issues with student perception.