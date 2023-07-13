BrightSign Welcomes a New CEO

BrightSign will have a change in its executive leadership team that will take place August 1, 2023. The move looks to build upon existing strengths, accelerate growth, and embrace emerging opportunities in the ever-evolving digital signage space.

Steve Durkee will be assuming the role of CEO. Durkee brings a wealth of experience, expertise, and a proven track record of success in the Pro AV space. His strategic thinking, innovative mindset, and strong leadership skills will enable growth and vision at BrightSign.

Jeff Hastings (Image credit: BrightSign)

Together, Jeff Hastings and Durkee will co-CEO the company for the remainder of 2023. On January 1, 2024, Hastings will assume the role of chief technology officer within BrightSign and dedicate his efforts toward the development of products/services that align with the key markets that BrightSign serves today and new markets in the future. In addition to his role as CTO, Hastings will remain on the BrightSign Board and will continue to be a significant investor in the company.