BrightSign Teams with Felbro Displays For QSR Self-Order Kiosk

BrightSign announced that it has teamed up with Felbro Displays to develop a new self-serve ordering kiosk aimed at the QSR market, among others. The solution will be demonstrated in BrightSign’s booth #6262 at the upcoming NRA Show 2017, which takes place May 20-23 at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL.



“Self-serve ordering at kiosks has the potential to be the next big thing in restaurant-based digital signage,” said Jeff Hastings, BrightSign’s CEO. “Similar to how digital menu boards reinvented the restaurant experience over the past decade, kiosks will be central to restaurant design in the years ahead, as proprietors further explore the use of technology to enrich the customer experience.”

The kiosk itself measures 18 inches wide, 40 inches high and just 4 inches deep. Felbro Displays designed the kiosk with flexibility in mind, with a variety of installation options for restaurants to consider. The unit can be freestanding, attached to a wall, pole-mounted, integrated with countertops, and offers various ADA options. This installation flexibility is important, especially for restaurants that want to add kiosks with minimal disruption to their existing layout.

Key components include of the kiosk include, 27-inch ELO PCAP touch screen, BrightSign XT1143 digital signage media player, Verifone UX-series transaction-processing software and Star Micronics SK1-32 POS receipt printer

“When assembling a solution like this, the final product is only as good as its weakest link, which is why we selected only the best components for this kiosk,” said Robert Price, Vice President Sales and Business Development at Felbro Displays. “The end result is a kiosk that’s easy to deploy, simple to manage and ultimately reliable – we believe this is the most complete, flexible self-serve kiosk currently available.”