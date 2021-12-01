BrightSign Players Enhance the Perfume Experience for House of Rituals

BrightSign players are powering an interactive perfume display at House of Rituals, the new flagship store for Rituals on Kalverstraat, Amsterdam. To launch the Talisman perfume collection, a new market for House of Rituals, and to mark the brand's 20th anniversary, Dutch audiovisual company First Impression built an innovative scent display controlled by BrightSign players. Once a perfume is selected based on the customer's inputs on an iPad, an LED light underneath the bottle is illuminated. If the customer picks up the glass pipette from the perfume bottle, a video plays describing the perfume. A fully custom skin around the BrightSign players allows them to interact smoothly with the iPads, and the application delivers valuable marketing data for Rituals to act upon.

"First Impression was invited into the project to explore how audiovisual technology could strengthen the brand experience and showcase the store's perfume range," said Menno Huizinga, Senior Solutions Architect at First Impression. "The result is an interactive lab where customers can try out Rituals products, delivering data that the brand can respond to. A key point of anxiety in digital displays has been the time and effort lost in technical glitches; however the reliability of BrightSign players has been invaluable in providing an immersive, professional and very stable scent showcase."

Customers can select a Rituals perfume based on their favorite scent in an AV display that connects the Rituals scent profiles with two databases. The customer is invited to enter their favorite perfume on an iPad first, and the system automatically finds the closest scent from the Rituals range. A further quiz invites customers to enter the basic ingredients that they like (eg: white tea and blond santal) and the application illuminates LED lights under all the bottles of perfumes aligned with this scents, narrowing it down to three possibilities, which a customer can then sample and purchase.

Two BrightSign HD1024 players control the feature lighting. By this means, the BrightSign players activate the LED strips under the bottles to draw the customers' attention to the perfumes the application has selected.

Furthermore, First Impression has offered House of Rituals a flexible, easy-to-access approach to managing their in-store brand experience through BrightSign's BrightAuthor Connected and a custom store control app. At the click of a button, content delivered by the screens can be changed for the new season, or for holidays, such as Christmas.