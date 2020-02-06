BrightSign integrates CMS partners into BSN.cloud

The What: BrightSign will ship BSN.cloud with more than a dozen leading CMS partners integrated into its network management platform. The new capability, with a simple drop-down menu interface, will be launched at ISE 2020 in Stand 8-E200, and available for use the first week of February 2020.

The What Else: BSN.cloud Control Cloud is a free subscription included with every BrightSign player. It delivers cloud connectivity for real-time player control from anywhere using the new remote diagnostic web server, as well as simple setup and provisioning features. Control Cloud also gives the end-user an easy and quick choice of CMS partners that includes a wide range of industry partners such as Creative Realities, Inc., Reach Media Network, and Tripleplay Digital Signage.

“We’re thrilled that so many of our CMS partners are embracing BSN.cloud,” said BrightSign CEO Jeff Hastings. “This rapid adoption speaks volumes about the value that BSN.cloud brings to the digital signage ecosystem. And these 16 partners are just the beginning – we’ll have more news to share on the CMS front in the weeks and months ahead.”

The Bottom Line: All BrightSign players running BrightSign OS 8 include a free subscription to BSN.cloud Control Cloud. Regardless of the software chosen for a project, these can connect—at no charge—to BSN.cloud and take advantage of Control Cloud services.

BrightSign is also committed to working with technology partners to enable unique digital signage experiences. Well-known brands are promoting their integration with BrightSign at ISE 2020, and include Samsung Tizen, Intuiface, Matrox and Navori Labs. Altogether, hardware and software from 21 industry-leading partners will be featured in demonstrations at the ISE BrightSign Stand 8-E200..

