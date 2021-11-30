BrightSign Helps Power Perfume Shopping

BrightSign players are powering an interactive perfume display at House of Rituals, the new flagship store for Rituals in Amsterdam. The display was built by Dutch AV company First Impression to launch the Talisman perfume collection, a new market for House of Rituals, and to mark the brand’s 20th anniversary.

Once a perfume is selected based on the customer’s inputs on an iPad, an LED light underneath the bottle is illuminated. Two BrightSign HD1024 players control the feature lighting, activating the LED strips under the bottles to draw the customers’ attention to the perfumes the application has selected.

Customers can select a Rituals perfume based on their favorite scent in an AV display that connects the Rituals scent profiles with two databases. The customer is invited to enter their favorite perfume on an iPad first, and the system automatically finds the closest scent from the Rituals range. A further quiz invites customers to enter the basic ingredients they like, such as white tea and blond santal, and the application illuminates LED lights under all the bottles of perfumes aligned with this scent.

If the customer picks up the glass pipette from the perfume bottle, a video plays describing the perfume. A fully custom skin around the BrightSign players allows them to interact smoothly with the iPads, and the application delivers valuable marketing data for Rituals.

“The result is an interactive lab where customers can try out Rituals products, delivering data that the brand can respond to,” explained Menno Huizinga, senior solutions architect at First Impression. “A key point of anxiety in digital displays has been the time and effort lost in technical glitches, however, the reliability of BrightSign players has been invaluable in providing an immersive, professional and very stable scent showcase.”

First Impression has offered House of Rituals a flexible, easy-to-access approach to managing its in-store brand experience through BrightSign’s BrightAuthor Connected and a custom store control app. At the click of a button, content delivered by the screens can be changed for the new season or holidays.

“We’re delighted to power such an innovative and customer-focused solution for Rituals, said Jeff Hastings, CEO of BrightSign. “One of the key concepts of the experience store was to start selling perfumes, and Rituals wanted to secure a foothold in this market in a very creative way. We’re pleased to help them achieve this goal with a memorable and reliable display at the flagship store.”