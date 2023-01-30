BrightSign Extends Series 5 Player Family with New Models—Facts and Features

BrightSign (opens in new tab) will showcase two additions to its new generation of Series 5 players, making the features, performance, and functionality offered by its latest technology accessible to a much wider range of digital signage applications. The HD5 and the LS5 will be available globally this spring and will be exhibited at ISE in Barcelona, Spain opening on Jan. 31 (booth 6H450).

The new 4K BrightSign HD5 is an affordable, versatile player offering the features and functionality needed for a broad range of digital signage projects. The standard model has gigabit ethernet, GPIO, optional Wi-Fi, and IR ports, while the extended I/O version adds USB and serial ports for added interactive functionality. This player is cased in a thin aluminum enclosure that dissipates heat, eliminating the need for a fan and helping the player operate silently.

BrightSign is also announcing the entry-level LS5, a low-cost solution available with HD and 4K resolution. The LS5 displays video, HTML and graphics over HDMI and outputs audio over 3.5mm digital/analog port. The LS5 is ideal for basic digital signage projects or customers who simply want to get familiar with the BrightSign platform.

"The new HD5 and LS5 bring the features, functionality and performance of our new Series 5 within reach of the full spectrum of digital signage applications. At the entry level, we offer our signature stability, security and connectivity with a broad range of display and interactivity options. At the higher end of our Series 5 portfolio, our XC5 and XD5 players offer our advanced customers access to the most powerful players that we have ever created, setting a new benchmark for performance and functionality," said BrightSign CEO Jeff Hastings.

The new players will be available alongside BrightSign's XC5 players, announced in 2022, which are now shipping. The XC2055 and XC4055 media players offer the company’s most powerful HTML5/graphics engine to-date, with graphics performance improvement of up to 10X compared to their predecessors. Both XC5 models support 8K output – one model offering dual HDMI-out (up to two 4K or one 8K) and the other offering quad HDMI-out (up to four 4K or one 8K).

The XD235 and XD1035, shipping this spring, have been carefully engineered to deliver inspiring 4K experiences for any enterprise-level digital application. The players’ upgraded 4K HTML engine is optimized for responsive interactivity and display of real-time dashboards through significant upgrades to HTML rendering, motion graphics and JavaScript performance. Dynamic mosaic mode adds flexibility to the authoring and playback experience.

All of BrightSign’s Series 5 media players feature BrightSign OS9, the company’s proprietary operating system, purpose-built for digital signage. BrightSign OS9 uses modern web-based technology to cloud-connect all BrightSign players, delivering real-time access and control at no additional charge. BrightSign continually offers updates for all products within its digital signage ecosystem for unrivalled reliability, the latest services, and new features to ensure customers are never stuck with a product that isn’t keeping pace with current market demands.