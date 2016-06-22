BrightSign Digital Signage Enhances the Patient Experience at Dental Franchise

BrightSign announced its collaboration with Comfort Dental Group to install digital signage in the company’s expansive network of dental offices.



With 150 offices in 13 states, Comfort Dental Group is the largest dental franchise in the United States. Despite the company’s national scope, each location has a neighborhood feel, with a strong connection to the local community. To support this hyper-local approach, Comfort Dental installed displays in each of its waiting rooms to highlight the academic, athletic and extracurricular achievements of local high school students. This “Screen of Fame” has become a great vehicle to promote local accomplishment and create a sense of pride within the local community.

Comfort Dental has since diversified the content displayed on the waiting room screens to better connect with patients as they await their appointments. Each screen attaches to a BrightSign HD222 digital signage media player, and the entire network is managed remotely via BrightSign Network. All locations receive universal content such as updates from the American Dental Association or special marketing campaigns that span Comfort Dental in its entirety. But what sets the installation apart is how effectively it can be used at the local level. For example, Comfort Dental’s orthodontics offices can cross-promote their specialty services in nearby general dentistry offices. Local video content also features sporting and other community events, as well as local news and weather information.

The digital signage network also opens up revenue-generation opportunities, with local businesses and other agencies promoting events in their neighborhood dental offices. For example, the Colorado Rockies promotes baseball games and related events in the Denver vicinity. Other advertisers include the Special Olympics, as well as local charities and other nonprofits.

“We now have a turnkey digital signage solution that all new franchisees can take advantage of from day one, and existing franchisees can retrofit with very little expense and effort,” said Neil Norton, executive vice president of Comfort Dental Group. “The robust management capabilities of BrightSign Network enable us to easily push universal or localized content wherever and whenever we need to. And with the ad-generated revenue our franchisees capture via local businesses advertising in their offices, in many cases the set-up costs of these screens are recouped in just a few short months.”