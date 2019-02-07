BrightSign Announces Partnership with AdMobilize

BrightSign has announced a partnership with AdMobilize, the audience intelligence company that focuses on powering DOOH and retail networks with real-time, fully anonymous audience intelligence. The partnership comes after more than a year of collaboration in an effort to bring the solution to market.

BrightSign Series 3 and 4 XT, XD and HD expanded I/O digital signage media players can now support AdMobilize audience intelligence with a keen focus on enhancing the consumer experience by understanding engagement.

"The ability of AdMobilize to anonymously measure engagement with sophisticated computer vision technology on BrightSign players is a testament to the work both teams have put into this integration," said Jeff Hastings, BrightSign CEO. "This all-in-one solution integrating intelligence and a CMS of choice with our player hardware is ideal for our retail and DOOH customers."

AdMobilize’s computer vision and AI software can provide, in real time and 100 percent anonymously, data regarding viewership, demographics, emotion, attention and other key KPIs. Rodolfo Saccoman, CEO/Founder of AdMobilize said, “Most marketers today have little knowledge regarding how consumers are interacting with their brand in the real world. Over the past 18 months, we have seen a massive influx of end users demanding physical-world engagement data in order to make the experience for their customers more intuitive, relevant and interactive. Together with BrightSign, they can now do that at scale and with a complete turn-key solution, all while ensuring total privacy protection.” With BrightSign hardware now supported, only a simple USB camera sensor needs to be added to activate the application.

The integrated solution comes from a demand to reduce the hardware footprint for analytics solutions in digital signage. By running both the AI and CMS applications on the BrightSign player, it significantly enhances the enduser’s ability to deploy across a network. One such example, which will be showcased at Integrated Systems Europe 2019, is with Signagelive (stand 8-C430), a global leader in enterprise content management solutions for digital signage. The trio have been testing the integrated solution on a variety of BrightSign players since late-2018 and have active global projects with customers in DOOH and retail.

As of today, the solution is readily available for any current or new BrightSign customer looking to acquire audience intelligence for their networks. Deployments for DOOH and retail projects began in early 2019. Both BrightSign (stand 8-C165) and Signagelive will showcase how audience intelligence enhances the digital signage experience at ISE 2019.