BrightSign Added to Preferred Vendor Lineup at PSNI

BrightSign has been approved as a Global Preferred Vendor Partner with the PSNI Global Alliance. BrightSign is the latest company to join PSNI’s roster of the AV industry’s premier integrators (affiliates) and technology providers (vendors).

“BrightSign’s reputation as the global leader in digital signage media players perfectly suits the company to join our Global Alliance,” said Tom Roberts, PSNI’s director of vendor programs. “PSNI prides itself on maintaining a community of preeminent organizations across the AV industry, and we’re happy to welcome BrightSign to the PSNI Global Alliance.”

“We are excited to join PSNI as a Preferred Vendor Partner offering solutions to meet the growing demands of the digital signage market,” said Frank Pisano, BrightSign’s vice president of sales for the Americas. “BrightSign’s world-class technology and bullet-proof reliability combine to provide an exceptional platform that is easily integrated into virtually any digital signage application. We look forward to future opportunities to support PSNI members as they work to create dynamic customer experiences in this visual space.”

“PSNI has assembled an all-star group of leaders in the AV industry, and we’re proud to join the Global Alliance,” added Jeff Hastings, BrightSign’s CEO. “Our involvement will strengthen our connection to many of the key players in our industry, and present collaboration opportunities to build our business and better serve our customers across the globe.”