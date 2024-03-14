Wicked Smart AV Systems Get Boston Sports Bar Ready for Game Day

The owners of Scores sports bar in downtown Boston had some big shoes to fill when they purchased what was formerly The Fours Restaurant & Sports Bar. Since 1976, the establishment has been the place for diehard Bruins, Celtics, Sox, and Patriots fans to gather on game days. At Scores, the 6,300-square-foot, bi-level stomping grounds still cater to these core customers, as well as the next generation of patrons, thanks to the addition of several smart systems from Snap One during a massive cosmetic and technological renovation.

“Sports always will be a huge part of our identity—and as diehard fans, we would never want to change that,” said Tyler Smith, Scores general manager. “We want to be top-of-mind to everyone from our fellow Boston sports fanatics to groups looking for something fun to do on a Tuesday night.”

A thoughtful approach to the addition of technology would help the Scores management team achieve this goal while keeping the establishment’s original championship DNA intact. Perhaps the most noticeable and appreciated update are the 32 displays across the walls. Carefully integrated into the building’s original exposed brick walls and millwork, and without detracting too much from the decorative sports memorabilia, the commercial-grade displays are arguably the biggest draw of the new business.

“There isn’t a bad seat in the house,” says Jason Record, owner of Rexx Home Systems, the tech integration firm hired for the transformation. “No matter where you sit, you can see multiple games.”

Generous screen sizes from 55-98 inches, as well as the tilt mechanisms of the Strong mounts from Snap One, enhance the view. With 50 commercial-grade speakers and subwoofers installed inconspicuously within the ceiling, Rexx made sure patrons would never struggle to hear the gameday commentary, either.

Game Day Control

Stretching across multiple levels, Scores would require an equally expansive AV distribution system, as well as a simple way to manage and control it. Rexx charged Snap One’s Control4 automation platform, along with its Binary MoIP (Media-over-IP) system, Triad amplifiers, Control4 entertainment and automation controllers, and other technologies with these critical tasks. Highly customizable and interoperable, the suite of products allows the on-duty manager to distribute multiple streams of high-resolution audio and video from a wide array of sources to select TVs and speakers.

The system can be controlled via a Control4 smartphone app or a 10-inch Control4 wall-mounted touchscreen. Rexx layered in Control4’s MultiDisplay Manager software to streamline the navigation process. Instead of scrolling through options, users refer to and select from a virtual layout of Scores’ AV sources, TVs, and speakers.

“It’s so much more efficient than walking throughout the bar with an armload of remote controls,” Smith said. “We can get everything up and running just the way we like it in seconds.”

Scores can also fine-tune the AV distribution to the needs of its diverse customer base. “If someone is renting a section of Scores for a private party, for example, music and a slideshow on the 98-inch screen can play there while the rest of the facility stays engrossed in the sports action,” Record explained.

Automated lighting scenes enhance the ambiance, and the same Control4 user interface that controls the AV signals makes it easy for Scores managers to dim or brighten lights throughout the facility. Integrating Score’s lighting into the Control4 platform proved relatively straightforward, accomplished by swapping the building’s existing wall switches for smart dimmers and switches from Control4 and some programming work. To maintain the comfort of the bar for both customers and employees, the Scores HVAC air conditioning and heating system is also integrated within the system. With six thermostats, the entire HVAC system can be controlled via Control4 remote or app.

Focus on Connectivity

Reliable, stable Wi-Fi access is another important component of customer satisfaction at Scores. Rexx delivered it via the installation of multiple Araknis Wi-Fi access points and connecting them to a Pakedge networking system from Snap One.

“No ordinary networking solution would be able to handle the heavy bandwidth demands of the many connected systems and support simultaneous Wi-Fi users,” Record said. “The robustness of Snap One’s suite of products and the technical expertise of their service and support team ensured the proper transmission throughput, speed, and coverage was achieved.”

The networking system also enabled the creation of several independent VLANs, one of which was assigned exclusively to a new ClareVision NVR and 25 Clare Controls surveillance camera, which keep vigil on the property, inside and out. “Assigning cameras their own slice of the network helps maintain image clarity and doesn’t impact the clarity or reliability of the AV systems, control, and lighting systems,” Record explained.

As the legacy of the beloved 48-year-old sports bar lives on, the results of the recent tech update speak for themselves. “Regulars and newcomers alike love what we’ve done with the space,” Smith noted. “It’s been an overnight success and a real boon to business.”