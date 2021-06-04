Bose Updates ControlSpace Designer and ControlSpace Remote Software

The What: Bose Professional released ControlSpace Designer 5.9.1, an update to its veteran solution to provide all the necessary tools and functions to configure audio signal processing and network operation of Bose’s digital signal processors and amplifiers. ControlSpace Remote 2.10 was also released with a number of improvements, including bug fixes. ControlSpace Remote provides wired or wireless control of networked Bose Professional system components.

The What Else: ControlSpace Designer 5.9.1 includes numerous improvements to the design and operation of Bose Professional sound systems, including support for AES67 and Dante Domain Manager on all Dante-enabled hardware to improve interoperability and ease of management in enterprise networks.

[The Integration Guide to Dante-Enabled AV]

Also included are enhancements to the system commissioning experience and updated compatibility with third-party devices; updated firmware to support these improvements is included with the software release. ControlSpace Designer 5.9.1. also includes EQ support for newly introduced DesignMax pendant and AMM multipurpose loudspeakers.

The ControlSpace Remote 2.10 update provides wired or wireless control of networked Bose Professional system components. ControlSpace Remote builder software is used by the system designer to create custom control panels that are sent to the ControlSpace Remote app for operation by end users. Using control panel templates from within Bose ControlSpace builder, designers are able to quickly create unique interfaces for control of Bose networked pro audio systems running on iOS and Android devices.

The Bottom Line: Visit pro.bose.com to download ControlSpace Designer 5.9.1 now and watch for ControlSpace Remote 2.10 coming soon.