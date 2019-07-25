Bose Professional Now Shipping New ControlSpace EX Processors

The What: Bose Professional is now shipping new ControlSpace EX processors: two designed specifically for conference rooms (EX-440C and EX-12AEC) and one dedicated for general purpose applications (EX-1280).

The What Else: With an open-architecture, all-in-one design, the ControlSpace EX-440C conferencing processor facilitates high-quality microphone integration and audio processing for small-to-medium size conference rooms. Various inputs and outputs allow for flexible configuration: four mic/line analog inputs, four analog outputs, onboard VoIP, PSTN, USB, Bose AmpLink output, eight-channel acoustic echo cancelling (AEC), and 16x16 Dante connectivity.

With an open-architecture design, 12 acoustic echo cancellers (AEC), and 16x16 Dante connectivity, the ControlSpace EX-12AEC conferencing processor provides a cost-effective, robust expansion for conference rooms using ControlSpace EX- conferencing processors.

[Bose Professional Ships ArenaMatch Utility Loudspeakers for Outdoor Installations]

The ControlSpace EX-1280 is a more powerful “big brother” to the existing family of Bose ESP open-architecture digital signal processors. It is a robust processor designed for a variety of applications, from small, self-contained projects to large, networked systems. Leveraging advanced signal processing and a floating-point open-architecture DSP, the EX-1280 processor has the precision and power to create dynamic, yet predictable audio installations.

The ControlSpace EX-1280 processor offers 12 mic/line analog inputs, eight analog outputs, Bose AmpLink output, and 64x64 Dante connectivity, featuring high-quality audio processing and expansive digital connectivity. It includes a USB connection that facilitates easy integration with PC audio devices for playback and recording. Its front-panel interface includes a large OLED display and rotary encoder, enabling users to set network parameters and monitor channel activity. Installers can connect compatible Bose CC-64 and CC-16 controllers, ControlCenter digital zone controllers, and ControlSpace Remote clients for seamless and approachable interfaces that clients can trust.

The Bottom Line: Bose ControlSpace Designer software simplifies the setup process for all three processors with drag-and-drop programming, making configuration easier. Installers will benefit from the software’s expansive signal processing library, with automatic mic mixing, multiband graphic and parametric EQs, Bose loudspeaker libraries, signal generators, routers, mixers, AGCs, duckers, gates, compressors, source selectors, delays, logic, and advanced Dante device control. These new models are compatible with the Bose Professional line of Dante endpoints and end-user controllers, including wall-mount and mobile device control using ControlSpace Remote.