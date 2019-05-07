Bose Professional Ships ArenaMatch Utility Loudspeakers for Outdoor Installations

The What: Bose Professional’s new ArenaMatch Utility loudspeakers for outdoor installations are now shipping. ArenaMatch arrays incorporate DeltaQ technology and make it easier to create durable and reliable outdoor loudspeaker arrays. ArenaMatch Utility loudspeakers deliver consistent zone-fill coverage and are designed to make equalizing complete systems much easier.

The What Else: Designed and built for zone-fill coverage or high-SPL foreground music, the four new Bose ArenaMatch Utility loudspeakers (AMU208, AMU206, AMU108, and AMU105) feature similar tonal balance to ArenaMatch DeltaQ array modules but in compact designs. They have the same EMB2S compression driver as ArenaMatch arrays, ensuring consistent sound, and the same IP55 weather rating.

These speakers provide wide, even coverage via a constant-directivity high-frequency horn, which can be rotated for horizontal or vertical installation. ArenaMatch Utility modules can perform in demanding applications with the largest model (AMU208) featuring 70Hz–18kHz frequency range and 126dB maximum peak SPL, with all models supporting the lowest vocal range. ArenaMatch Utility modules can mount easily with included stainless-steel U-bracket.

ArenaMatch loudspeakers also interface natively with Bose PowerMatch amplifiers, ControlSpace DSPs, and ControlSpace Designer software, which simplifies setup and monitoring, saving users time with loudspeaker presets for EQ, limiter, and crossover settings.

The Bottom Line: ArenaMatch loudspeaker systems are designed as a turnkey solution for entire outdoor sound installations and include both array and utility loudspeaker options. They are well suited for zone-fill coverage in sports stadiums, arenas, outdoor entertainment centers, and more. They may also be utilized to provide intelligible, high-level sound in any outdoor area, from niche venues such as breweries and fairgrounds to larger settings like resorts and outdoor shopping centers.