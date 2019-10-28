Bose Professional Now Shipping DesignMax Series Loudspeakers

The What: Bose Professional announced today that its DesignMax family of loudspeakers has begun shipping in Europe and will be available in the U.S. in November.

The What Else: DesignMax loudspeakers are available in a wide range of sizes, from 2-inch low-profile models to 8-inch woofer models with a coaxially-mounted compression driver. All models work out of the box, with no equalization adjustments or digital signal processing required, according to the company. Select models leverage the Bose Dispersion Alignment system to provide wide and consistent off-axis response.

When DesignMax is paired with select Bose DSPs and smart amplifiers, even greater performance levels can be reached. Bose EQ voicings enable increased sound quality and clarity while SmartBass processing delivers enhanced sound at any listening level.

Form factors include surface enclosures, sleek, minimum-bezel grilles, and removable logos allowing DesignMax to blend with any décor. The unique design of the surface-mounted models features hidden U-brackets enabling the loudspeakers to be held closer to the wall while providing a cleaner appearance.

For installers, unique QuickHold mounting mechanisms on each DesignMax loudspeaker make installation easier, reduce strain and hassle, and save substantial time in the field. The surface-mounted models snap into the QuickHold U-bracket, which allows installers to adjust the pitch then lock the loudspeaker in place to complete the installation. For ceiling-mounted models, the loudspeakers simply push into the ceiling opening where the QuickHold mounting arms spring into place to hold the loudspeaker securely to complete the installation.

All models include Euroblock connectors, with ceiling-mounted models including plenum-rated backcans, tile-bridges, and front-access audio wiring making installation and troubleshooting easier.

The Bottom Line: DesignMax is designed to deliver critical performance and provide flexibility and style for commercial applications. Consisting of 10 loudspeakers and two subwoofers—including ceiling- and surface-mounted options available in either black or white—system designers can tailor DesignMax to fit applications of any size.