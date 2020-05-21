Bose Pro ES1 In-Ceiling Solution Certified for Microsoft Teams

Bose Professional announced today the Bose ES1 Ceiling Audio Solution—an in-ceiling conferencing solution optimized for unified communication platforms—is now Certified for Microsoft Teams. The ES1 system enables a transparent technology experience, meaning no audio devices are located on the walls or tabletops, while allowing everyone to hear and be heard regardless of where they are in the room.

Consisting of three Bose products: the ControlSpace EX-440C Dante-enabled conferencing signal processor, the EdgeMax EM180 in-ceiling loudspeaker, the PowerSpace P2600A amplifier, and the Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2 (TCC2) microphone, the solution creates a reliable, modern-looking meeting room of nearly any size.

“We’re thrilled to deliver a reliable, transparent audio solution that’s Certified for Microsoft Teams,” said Martin Bodley, director and global head, Bose Work at Bose. “Today, collaboration is about leveraging technology to support the way we work, where we work. The ES1 system delivers a superior in-room audio experience, so you can focus on what’s important.”

“With Certified for Microsoft Teams devices, our goal is to provide our customers with solutions that deliver the best possible experience for Teams meetings and calls,” said Ilya Bukshteyn, partner director, Microsoft Teams Devices at Microsoft Corp. “We are pleased to now be working with Bose on a high-performing ceiling audio solution for Teams Rooms. With the addition of this new solution to our full catalog of Certified for Microsoft Teams systems, we continue to deliver on our goal of great Teams devices for every space from the phone room to the boardroom, and everywhere in between.”