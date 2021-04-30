Bose Adds Four New Pendants to DesignMax Loudspeaker Line

The What: Bose Professional has added four new pendant loudspeakers—the DM3P and DM5P loudspeakers, the DM6PE outdoor-rated loudspeaker, and the DM10P-SUB subwoofer—to its DesignMax loudspeaker range.

The What Else: The DM3P, DM5P and DM6PE pendant loudspeakers all feature the Bose Dispersion Alignment system, providing a consistent listening experience throughout the room by matching the coverage of the woofer to the pattern of the tweeter.

With coaxial two-way drivers, the 30-watt DesignMax DM3P features a two-way 3.25-inch woofer and 0.75-inch coaxial tweeter mounted within the Bose Dispersion Alignment system. Delivering a frequency range of 75 Hz – 20 kHz.

The new 60-watt DesignMax DM5P is a coaxial two-way pendant loudspeaker with a 5.25-inch woofer and 1-inch tweeter mounted within the Bose Dispersion Alignment system, delivering a frequency range of 65 Hz – 20 kHz.

The 125-watt DesignMax DM6PE is a coaxial two-way pendant loudspeaker and is IP55 outdoor-rated. It features a 6.5-inch woofer and 1.25-inch tweeter mounted within the Dispersion Alignment system and delivers a frequency range of 62 Hz – 20 kHz.

Completing the new additions to the range, the DesignMax DM10P-SUB subwoofer adds bass for use in a wide variety of commercial installations. The 300-watt model features a 10-inch woofer with a 40 Hz – 125 Hz frequency range.

First introduced in 2019, the DesignMax family includes coaxial two-way loudspeakers and subwoofers with in-ceiling and surface-mount models available, plus high-SPL compression-driver options, compact models for tight spaces, and various IP55-rated outdoor options. All models deliver impressive performance with no DSP or EQ required. They can also be paired with select Bose DSPs and amplifiers to enable Bose loudspeaker EQ and SmartBass processing, expanding performance and response at any listening level.

With the addition of these four pendant models, system designers and installers can now choose from a total of 16 DesignMax products to curate complete, tailored solutions for background and foreground audio applications. Installation of every model is made easier with industry-standard accessories and Euroblock connectors; in-ceiling models include plenum-rated backcans, tile bridges, and front-access audio wiring to improve fitting and troubleshooting.

The Bottom Line: Engineered for open-ceiling installations, each unit is designed with sleek aesthetics and provides a recessed single-point suspension system, enabling hardware to be kept out of sight, and a service loop to be held and hidden for easy access in the future. Each loudspeaker is available in black or white and is paintable. The DM3P and DM5P are available to ship in most regions. DM6PE and DM10-SUB availability to follow.