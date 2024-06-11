Bogen Communications Launches New Platinum Series Amplifiers

Bogen Communications launched its second-generation PS120-G2 and PS240-G2 Platinum Series Amplifiers. The new amplifiers incorporating were designed to optimize power delivery and audio quality for a wide range of applications.

The PS120/240-G2 Platinum Series Amplifiers feature an internal impedance matching transformer, which, combined with a mode selector switch and separate output connectors on the rear panel, optimize power output and audio volume for attached 70V speakers. This new design adds specific features for 70V operation, ensuring improved output power and audio volume for attached 70V speakers without the need for external transformers.

[I Love It Loud]

The PS120/240-G2 Amplifiers’ mode selector switch is easily accessible on the rear panel, allowing users to switch between 8-ohm, 25V, and 70V speakers. Customers can achieve optimal sound levels regardless of the speaker type installed. Additionally, the PS120/240-G2 Amplifiers feature separate output connectors for 8-ohm/25V and 70V speakers, simplifying the setup and enhancing compatibility with various speaker systems.

“At Bogen Communications, we are deeply committed to listening to our customers and developing solutions that meet their evolving needs,” said Randall Lee, VP of marketing and product management at Bogen Communications. “The PS120-G2 and PS240-G2 Amplifier models are a direct result of this commitment. By integrating 70V output speaker support to the 120W and 240W models, we are adding a new level of design flexibility and optimal audio power delivery for industry-leading crystal-clear audio.”