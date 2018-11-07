Bob Madaio Joins Sharp as VP of B2B Marketing

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) has added Bob Madaio as vice president of marketing. In this position, Madaio will report directly to SIICA president and CEO Mike Marusic and will be responsible for the organization's B2B marketing efforts across networked multifunctional printers, professional displays and its growing smart office and IT solutions business.

Bob Madaio

A 20 plus year information technology marketing veteran, Madaio joined SIICA to accelerate the growth of Sharp's brand and presence within the information technology industry, expand critical technology alliances, and drive innovative programs through Sharp's channel sales network and the Sharp Business Systems direct sales organization.

"The addition of Bob to our senior management group will help us develop alliances critical in the IT space," said Marusic. "Bob has a very successful track record as a marketing leader in the IT world and his knowledge and experience will bring a new perspective to our vision of leveraging our technology advantages for the future of the Smart Office."

Prior to joining Sharp, Madaio was a senior executive at two major IT solutions companies. He spent six years at Hitachi Vantara, helping customers derive greater value from their data, modernize their IT infrastructure, and prepare for the coming IoT data wave. Madaio also spent nearly 15 years at EMC where he held a number of senior solutions marketing roles, alliance, and market intelligence positions.

"I am quite excited to join Sharp's executive team at this time," said Madaio. "Sharp is poised to build on its history of innovation by helping its business customers transform digitally with its vision of AIoT, a people-centric view of how data will power the future for businesses and consumers alike."

Madaio officially joined the Sharp team on Nov. 5, 2018.