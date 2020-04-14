Blockbuster YouTube Channel ‘Crash Course’ Teams Up With ASU For New Videos (EdSurge)

"When college students don’t understand what the professor is talking about in class, they often do what most anyone these days would do—search Google or YouTube for answers. That may be happening even more now that so much college teaching has moved online during the COVID-19 pandemic."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When students struggle with course content, they often turn to YouTube for help. That is especially true during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read how this new video partnership will help guide learners through difficult topics.