BLC 2024 Is Set to Deliver Powerful Messages to Integrators

NSCA has announced its keynote lineup for its annual Business & Leadership Conference (BLC 2024), which will be held on Feb. 27-29, 2024, at the Las Colinas Resort in Irving, TX. This upcoming conference marks the 26th anniversary of BLC, occurring at a time when integration companies need support more than ever amid a changing—and challenging—market.

NSCA’s BLC is an industry-focused platform for executive-level education and networking. The event brings hundreds of executives together annually to share stories, learn from other leaders, and hear about new ways to embrace technology, and motivate employees.

“BLC is known for helping integrators strategize and plan for future success and run their business the way it should be run,” said Chuck Wilson, NSCA CEO. “This event is one of the few places—if not the only place—where integration leaders can come together to discuss obstacles and share solutions.”

Attendees are also encouraged to register for the annual NSCA Education Foundation Industry Charity Golf Outing at the TPC Las Colinas on Feb. 27, 2024. This event kicks off the Business & Leadership Conference every year and helps the NSCA Education Foundation raise funds for programs such as Ignite and PASS K-12.

BLC 2024 keynotes include: