NSCA Excellence in Business Awards Open for Integrators

NSCA is now accepting applications from systems integrators for the 2024 Excellence in Business Awards. Applications will be accepted through Jan. 17, 2024; there are no entry fees.

Companies with solid business sense and creative transformation tactics continually beat their competitors to the finish line—whether it’s in terms of revenue and profit margin, talent development, or customer service. NSCA’s Excellence in Business Awards recognize the integrators that in unique ways to improve performance.

[Excellence in Product Innovation Awards Now Accepting Entries for 2024]

Winners will be honored in a variety of NSCA and industry publications, blogs, social media posts, and newsletters, as well as being recognized at NSCA’s 26th annual Business & Leadership Conference on Feb. 27-29, 2024, in Irving, TX.

Applications for the Excellence in Business Awards can be found at www.nsca.org/blc-2024-awards. Winners will be announced by Feb. 2, 2024, and will be recognized during the Opening Night Dinner at NSCA’s Business & Leadership Conference. Representatives from each winning company will discuss their successful business strategies and transformations with event attendees.

[NEW FOR 2023: SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2023]

Integrators can apply in one of the following categories:

Business Performance: Establishing new methods for accurate job costing, finding ways to reduce operating expenses, etc.

Establishing new methods for accurate job costing, finding ways to reduce operating expenses, etc. Customer Experience: Improving customer satisfaction scores, etc.

Improving customer satisfaction scores, etc. Differentiating Strategies: Implementing new sales strategies, offering new types of services, etc.)

Implementing new sales strategies, offering new types of services, etc.) Employee Engagement: Improving corporate culture, increasing job satisfaction, etc.

Improving corporate culture, increasing job satisfaction, etc. Strategic Transformation: Entering new markets, increasing RMR, etc.

Entering new markets, increasing RMR, etc. Talent Development: Finding new recruitment strategies, providing career development, etc.

[Pro AV 2024: Now Trending]

“To stay in business, integrators must stay relevant,” said NSCA executive director Tom LeBlanc. “Every year, this becomes more difficult as technology, customer demands, and the industry change. It’s not easy to keep up, so we continue to recognize integrators that dedicate time and effort toward finding innovative ways to stay relevant, improve services, attract new talent, and land new business.”