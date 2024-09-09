Blackwire Designs Adds Uniview UNV OwlView Series

Blackwire Designs is now distributing the latest UNV OwlView Series as part of its partnership with Uniview. The surveillance cameras are powered by Wise-ISP, Uniview's fifth-generation night view technology.

The OwlView series, powered by Wise-ISP, delivers vivid, full-color images in ultralow-light conditions without the need for additional LED lighting. Multiple targets can be brought into sharp focus with clarity that rivals daylight, even in the darkest environments. While previous generations of night vision struggled with issues like low brightness, color distortion, high noise, motion blur, and glaring LED lights, Uniview has overcome these limitations. The company's self-developed large model technology expands on what is possible in nighttime imaging. This exclusive advancement makes the night as bright and colorful as day, marking a significant leap forward in security and surveillance capabilities.

"Blackwire and Uniview have a shared vision of continuous innovation and improvement," said Jeff Liu, regional director, Uniview. "The latest advancements in our OwlView Series deliver cutting-edge surveillance technology that meets the highest standards of performance and reliability. This collaboration not only enhances the security solutions we offer but also elevates the level of service and support for Blackwire's customers. It's a win for Uniview, a win for Blackwire, and most importantly, a win for our customers."

The UNV OwlView Series includes the 4MP OwlView Dome Network Camera, OwlView Turret Network Camera, and OwlView Bullet Network Camera. Uniview's fifth-generation night view technology uses a 1/18-inch sensor, F1.0 aperture, and a Wise-ISP UNV large model engine for image processing to correct low brightness, color distortion, high noise, motion blur, glaring LED light, and shadowed images. Other features include UNV Ultra Motion Detection (UMD), built-in mic, durable metal housing, graphene front cover for 50% faster heat dissipation, and IP67 water-/dust-proof rating. The series can be managed from a local device, mobile app, or on the web.