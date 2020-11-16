Black Box Intros New 4K Dual-Head Desktop KVM Switch

The What: Black Box has introduced the KVD200-2H 4K HDMI dual-head desktop KVM switch, a KVM switch designed for professional users who need to control two computers, such as a desktop and a laptop computer, with a single keyboard and mouse.

The What Else: The KVD200-2H KVM switch supports speaker and microphone audio and features two USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.1 Gen. 1 ports, and one USB Type-C 3.1 port to support high-speed peripherals such as storage devices, flash drives, and cameras. Keyboard/mouse emulation ensures compatibility with complex HID devices. Equipped with HDCP 2.2 support, the new Black Box switch also enables users to stream 4K video from online streaming platforms over the computer.

"This unique mixed-input KVM desktop switch helps maximize productivity in the most demanding creative applications, including 3D and graphics design, video production, software development, and professional video game development," said John Hickey, senior director of KVM and R&D for Black Box. "Offered at an attractive price point, this new switch is a great solution for optimizing the user's workspace and workflow."

The Bottom Line: Handling dual HDMI and DisplayPort signals from the computers (Microsoft Windows/Mac OS X/Linux) and dual-output video signals (up to UHD 4K60) to one or two 4K HDMI monitors, the KVD200-2H KVM desktop switch is well suited for users who require cost-effective control over multiple computers with high performance. The mix of DisplayPort and HDMI inputs provides support for today's most advanced video cards. Push-button control and keyboard hotkeys help simplify switching.