Black Box Inks Distributor Agreement with ScanSource

Black Box recently announced a new partner agreement with ScanSource, a global provider of technology products and solutions, to distribute Black Box AV, IoT, networking, cabling, infrastructure, and KVM product solutions. ScanSource will tap new opportunities in North America within the networking, security, and pro AV markets.

[Black Box Releases MCX Gen 2 Controller]

"With offices across North America and a portfolio now including the Black Box line of AV, networking, cabling, and KVM products, ScanSource is better positioned to supply solutions with the features, flexibility, and reliability essential to mission-critical applications," said Jason Fulford, director of channel sales at Black Box. "We're pleased to be working with ScanSource to address these key customer requirements across multiple verticals."

"We're excited to add Black Box's portfolio of peripheral solutions to our current line card of services and solutions," said Brian Cuppett, senior vice president, supplier organization, ScanSource. "The addition of Black Box's product offerings will enable ScanSource to provide more complete solutions to our partners."