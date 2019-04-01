Biamp Hires David Woolf as Senior Marketing Director

Biamp has appointed David Woolf as its senior director, global marketing. In this role, Woolf oversees all elements of the company's corporate communications, product marketing, demand generation, web properties, public relations, and social media to ensure a unified voice and strategy as the company continues to grow through internal product development, geographic expansion, and company acquisition.

David Woolf

"Biamp acquired two companies last year and made seven major product announcements in the last month alone. Our rapid growth and entry into new product categories and market segments requires us to strengthen and expand our marketing activities significantly. Building a team to tell our story effectively to these new audiences and integrate the brands we acquire is essential," said Rashid Skaf, president and CEO for Biamp. "David's deep experience in the types of products we manufacture and the markets we serve, as well as his long track record of success, make him the perfect person to take on this mission."

"Biamp is an exciting company in the midst of a tremendous period of growth. It's moving fast and doing great things and I'm excited to be taking over leadership of the marketing function during this critical period," added Woolf. "I used Biamp solutions in previous roles and was always impressed by the products and the company behind them. I'm thrilled to be helping carry that tradition of excellence forward."

Woolf has more than 20 years experience creating, developing, managing, and marketing technology products, software, websites, mobile apps, and services to professional, public, and consumer markets at Steelcase, InFocus, NEC, Tektronix, and Andersen Consulting (now Accenture). He has held multiple management positions of increasing responsibility running product management, product marketing, product development, product ownership, service, tech support, strategy, product planning, channel marketing, public relations, and corporate marketing.