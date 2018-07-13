Biamp Expands Investment in European Region

Brian Davies, European technology architect for Biamp

Biamp announced the appointment of Brian Davies to the role of European technology architect. In addition, the company has promoted Dane Miller to field sales engineer. These new positions will strengthen Biamp's global market leadership and provide additional resources for customers as the European AV market grows, with revenues expected to reach $43 billion by 2022, according to AVIXA's AV Industry Outlook and Trends Analysis (IOTA) report.

"As a global company, Biamp continually seeks ways we can deepen our commitment to the market and set the bar ever higher for customer satisfaction," said Stephen Patterson, sales development director for Europe at Biamp. "As European customers seek out exceptional collaborative AV experiences and increase their appetite for AVoIP systems, Biamp will be there to provide expertise, guidance, and solutions. Establishing these new positions will ensure we continue to deliver the resources needed for distributor and integrator success throughout this growing region."

Dane Miller, Biamp's field sales engineer

As part of Biamp's commitment to European customers, Davies will assist end-user customers and consultants in providing the right solutions to solve their business communication needs. A recognized industry expert, Davies has more than 24 years of advanced technical and sales experience with AV solutions. He previously held roles as development and technical director for several global companies and holds a bachelor's degree in engineering from Kingston University as well as several industry programming and system design certifications.

In his new position, Miller will play a pivotal role in pre-sales projects and field sales engineering in Europe, leveraging his vast AV experience that spans 10 years with Biamp. Previously, he was the international paging vertical market and business development manager and an applications engineer for Biamp. His technical knowledge has proved critical for in-depth system design help, onsite visits, and interpreting tender documents.