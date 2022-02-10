Biamp Adds New Line to Business Audio Portfolio

Biamp is introducing Desono DX, a new line of attractive, high-performance, high-output ceiling and surface mount loudspeakers that will replace Biamp's Desono D Series loudspeakers. Desono DX loudspeakers integrate the most notable features from the D Series--including the same high intelligibility, exceptionally uniform coverage, and the shallowest back cans in the industry--with a sleek, edgeless magnetic grille design, uniform voicing across all models, and time-saving installation features. An additional line of Desono loudspeaker accessories offers even more options to address any installation challenge.

"For over a decade, the D Series has been one of our most popular loudspeaker product lines. It's a platform that offers both extraordinary acoustic performance and unparalleled versatility, making it a go-to solution for our customers time and time again. The new Desono DX line of loudspeakers builds upon the legacy of the D Series and carries it forward with enhancements that offer even more flexibility and ease of use," said Joe Andrulis, executive vice president of Corporate Development at Biamp.

Desono DX ceiling loudspeakers provide high output and superior acoustic performance. With an edgeless, magnetic grille design, they match other Desono ceiling loudspeakers. DX ceiling loudspeakers have a CCEA compliant design in accordance with local codes and regulations. New reinforced SpringLock Clamps with coarse threaded screws allow clamping on to thin surfaces and eliminate metal "drop stop" tabs or mounting clamps, improving the installation experience. Desono DX ceiling loudspeakers fit existing Desono accessories, as well as a suite of new accessories designed to address a variety of installation variables including black edgeless grilles; high humidity, corrosion-resistant grilles; 48-inch tile rails; installation trim rings; new construction bracket

Desono DX surface mount loudspeakers offer an attractive, modern aesthetic that complements the premium Desono EX loudspeakers launched in 2021. Desono DX loudspeakers are outdoor ready at an indoor price, offering marine-grade aluminum grilles and impact-resistant polymer cabinets. Each DX surface mount loudspeaker also includes a CMX ClickMount pan-tilt mounting bracket or an optional U-Bracket for mounting flexibility.

Both Desono DX ceiling and surface mount loudspeakers include matching coaxial, HF compression drivers for consistent sound quality, as well as eco-friendly packaging for fast unboxing and installation with minimal clean-up.