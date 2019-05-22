Better Representation in Artificial Intelligence Starts Early (EdSurge)

"Artificial intelligence is changing things—or, the people who are building the algorithms and technologies behind artificial intelligence are. But like the tech industry at large, the people building AI often don't look like many of their users or come from similar backgrounds."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

There's a diversity crisis in AI, and if it isn't tackled head on, biases could find their way into the systems that will likely power many aspects of our society, further excluding marginalized groups. Hear from a CEO who is working to keep that from happening with a nonprofit.