BenQ Digital Signage Solutions at InfoComm 2017

BenQ will showcase digital signage solutions at InfoComm 2017.



The booth will feature BenQ’s Smart Signage Series ST430K and ST550K. The 43-inch ST430K is the total package suitable for small business and corporate settings. Delivering 4K resolution for enhanced engagement, it features a slim design and MDA application for hassle-free display control.The 55-inch ST550K is a signage solution for in-store retail displays. With its 4K2K UHD image, it can be driven locally from a USB flash drive, eliminating the cost of additional media player. Both displays are available with X-Sign software, allowing users to effortlessly create and manage content.