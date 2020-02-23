Barix Integrates IP Audio and Control Hardware with Syn-Apps’ Notification Platform

Barix and Syn-Apps LLC, a provider of emergency mass notification solutions, have announced that Barix’s latest hardware devices have been certified as endpoints for Syn-Apps’ Revolution mass notification platform. Barix will highlight the two companies’ seamless integration capabilities in booth 19140 at the upcoming ISC West security industry trade show in Las Vegas from March 17 to 20, 2020.

Syn-Apps Revolution software is designed to transform communication systems into a unified notification tool used to manage emergency alerts, mass notification, IP paging, and more. Revolution provides the advanced functionality customers need to communicate pertinent information to people located both on- and off-premises more efficiently, safely, and reliably.

Syn-Apps’ Certified Endpoint Partner Program expands channel reseller’s product portfolios by providing customers with trusted mass notification solutions, complete with plug-and-play interoperability between Syn-Apps software and certified IP endpoints from authorized manufacturers. The program helps facilitate innovation and growth between Syn-Apps and IoT hardware manufacturers while providing mutual customers with freedom of choice.

Interoperability testing has been completed between Syn-Apps’ Revolution software and multiple Barix hardware product lines. Barix’s M400 IP audio devices provide dedicated endpoints for feeding Revolution notifications to audio amplifiers, while their recently announced IP Former transforms standard speakers into Syn-Apps compatible IP speakers. Barix’s Barionet 400, the latest model in the company’s series of programmable I/O controllers, provides a robust bridge between the Revolution software and physical interfaces such as distress buttons, fire alarm panels, motion sensors, light switches, door activators, and more.

“While Barix’s own paging products offer simple approaches to distributing emergency announcements over loudspeakers or directly to mobile devices, solutions like Syn-Apps’ Revolution software offer much greater sophistication for reaching people in multiple ways through a unified management console,” said Reto Brader, CEO at Barix. “With the certification of our hardware for use with Syn-Apps software, customers can take advantage of Syn-Apps’ comprehensive platform and ecosystem while still benefiting from the reliability and cost-effectiveness of Barix devices.”

“Syn-Apps is thrilled to welcome Barix to our Certified Endpoint Partner Program,” said Ian Pitts, president and CEO of Syn-Apps LLC. “Barix has built a stellar reputation for making dependable, yet affordable IP audio and control hardware. Customers can count on the combination of our Revolution software and Barix hardware for their critical notification needs.