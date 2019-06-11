Barco Sells Medialon to 7thSense Design

7thSense Design has reached an agreement in principle with Barco regarding the intended sale of the Medialon brand and ShowControl activities. The team behind 7thSense Design has led the acquisition to form a new company, Medialon Ltd., which will acquire the Medialon brand and ShowControl activities from Barco. The new company will join the 7thSense Design family.

Medialon Ltd. will operate from Orlando, FL, with satellite offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada. The company will provide dedicated solutions for the control, supervision, and monitoring of lighting, audio, video, and special effects at museums, attractions, and theme parks.

The sale is intended to be concluded by July 1, 2019.

Eric Cantrell, currently product manager for Medialon within Barco, will lead the new Medialon Ltd. business from the Orlando facility as vice president of business operations. Speaking about the acquisition, he said, “The decision by Barco to transfer the Medialon show control activity is driven by Barco’s continuous effort to focus on core activities comprising display and image processing technology, in conjunction with strengthened partnerships across the value chain in the entertainment market. This transfer will allow Medialon greater agility to further enhance its product offering and expand its scale. We are excited to bring a highly focused range of solutions and services to attractions and theme parks as part of the 7thSense Design family.”

The team behind the newly formed Medialon are specialists in the niche markets of themed entertainment and attractions, and are positioned well to integrate and further scale the activity of the show control operation while sustaining the install base and guaranteeing continuity to its customers.

Matt Barton, CEO of Medialon Ltd. and 7thSense Design, said, “7thSense Design’s products and technologies are often integrated into theme park and attraction installations alongside Medialon show control products. Medialon Ltd.’s acquisition of the Medialon show control product, and its new place in the 7thSense Design family, allows the two businesses to offer complementary media serving and show control solutions to themed entertainment and attraction markets.”

The transfer of the Medialon brand and ShowControl activities does not include the Overture product suite, which will continue to be owned by Barco.

Members of the new Medialon leadership team will be present at InfoComm this week.