B-Tech Launches Heavy-Duty Pop-Out Screen Mount

The What: B-Tech AV Mounts has launched a heavyweight version of their best-selling BT8310 pop-out mount, designed for today’s super-sized displays.

The What Else: Named the BT8310XL, the heavy duty mount is capable of mounting screens up to 125kg in weight and 120” in size in both landscape and portrait orientation.

Using B-Tech’s pop-out technology, the wall mount is ideal for recess mounting of the largest of displays, making it ideal for both commercial and residential applications.

To assist with installs, integrators can access the rear or side of their display through the pop-out feature, with an additional locking kit accessory (supplied separately) to prevent unauthorized access.

The Bottom Line: Mark Walker, director of operations (UK) for B-Tech, said: “Our BT8310 has been one of our best-sellers over the past few years, and is widely used all around the globe for video walls and single screen applications. This ‘beefed up’ version will handle the largest of displays and makes recessed mounting of large screens a hassle-free process – ideal for a wide range of markets from retail to residential.”

B-Tech’s BT8310XL is available now.