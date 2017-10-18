B-Tech Launch Range of Universal LED Mounting Solutions

AV Awards Manufacturer of the Year winner B-Tech has released a new universal LED mounting range.



With ever-decreasing pixel pitch and improving image quality, LED panels are now a popular option to traditional video walls for large-scale displays. B-Tech have brought a solution to market that is simple to specify, with fast turnaround times from off-the-shelf stock. Designed to work with the most popular LED panels on the market, B-Tech’s LED mounting solutions can be specified to requirement using B-Tech’s online LED configuration tool which is available online.

Using renowned System X technology at its core, the new range can be ordered for wall mounting, mobile and fixed base applications. Using off-the-shelf components means that solutions can be packaged and shipped promptly, with B-Tech staff pre-assembling all key components to save installers valuable on-site time.

All key mounting requirements are met, with solutions for Wall Mounting, Freestanding, Mobile (on castors) and Bolt Down now available.

Key features include suitability for front service or rear access panels, silver aluminum with black or silver upright color choices, and specification for any display configuration using B-Tech’s online configurator.