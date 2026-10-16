LYNX Technik Introduces CDE 1923 yellobrik

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The CDE 1923 yellobrik is a compact, bi-directional converter that handles signal translation between traditional 3G-SDI baseband hardware and modern SMPTE ST 2110 IP networks.

Designed for broadcast facilities, OB trucks, and production studios transitioning to IP without overhauling existing legacy gear.

Designed to solve the SDI vs. IP synchronization gap.

(Image credit: LYNX Technik)

LYNX Technik has unveiled its new CDE 1923 yellobrik converter. This bi-directional 3G-SDI-to-SMPTE ST 2110 converter is designed to simplify the integration of SDI and IP infrastructures in hybrid broadcast environments. Ideal for broadcast facilities, outside broadcast trucks, production studios, and other applications transitioning from baseband SDI to IP, the CDE 1923 provides reliable signal conversion while addressing the synchronization requirements of both technologies.

[The Human Side of Technology]

“We’re very proud to build upon the existing CDE 1922 platform and respond directly to what our customers have been asking for,” said Vincent Noyer, CTO at LYNX Technik. “By adding Reference Input and Reference Output while maintaining the same compact yellobrik form factor, we’ve been able to make an already versatile converter even more useful. The CDE 1923 gives customers greater flexibility when connecting SDI equipment to an ST 2110 environment, without adding complexity or requiring additional space.”

Per Noyer, the additional Reference Input and Output interfaces let the converter bridge the timing requirements of traditional SDI equipment and SMPTE ST 2110 IP networks in a single compact solution. As broadcasters transition to IP, signal conversion is only part of the challenge. Traditional SDI systems typically rely on a physical reference signal for synchronization, while SMPTE ST 2110 networks use Precision Time Protocol (PTP), as defined by the SMPTE ST 2059 profile. The CDE 1923 provides a practical solution for bringing these two synchronization environments together.



Its Reference Input allows the SDI output to lock directly to a facility’s local reference, providing deterministic alignment with other SDI equipment. This enables the converter to integrate cleanly into an established baseband timing environment.



The Reference Output provides additional flexibility by enabling the converter to generate a Tri-Level Sync output from SMPTE ST 2059 PTP. It can also up-convert an input sync signal to Tri-Level Sync at a higher frame rate, providing a physical reference signal suitable for synchronizing connected SDI equipment.



By combining bi-directional 3G-SDI and SMPTE ST 2110 conversion with flexible reference connectivity, the yellobrik CDE 1923 helps facilities maintain synchronization across both SDI and IP domains. Developed in response to real-world customer requirements, CDE 1923 provides a straightforward and flexible solution for integrating base-band equipment into IP-based production environments.