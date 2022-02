This month’s AVNetwork Tech Talk is about the virtualization of hardware. Join AV Nation’s Tim Albright as he speaks with Smart Monkeys owner Stephan Villet about what this technology trend means, and how Smart Monkeys' ISAAC 2.0 platform can bring sensible IT concepts and technologies within the more conventional audio-video workflow.

AVNetwork created this content as part of a paid partnership with Smart Monkeys. The contents of this interview are entirely independent and solely reflect the opinion of Smart Monkeys.