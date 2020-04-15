AVIXA to Hold InfoComm 2020 Virtually

AVIXA will host its first virtual event, InfoComm 2020 Connected, from June 16-18. The online platform will enable participants to explore products, training, and thought-leadership sessions, and provide the opportunity to network with others in the AV industry from around the globe.

The association is soliciting feedback from industry professionals to guide the program’s development. To offer your perspective on the sessions, events, and products you’re most interested in, visit the InfoComm Connected website here.

More details will be revealed about InfoComm 2020 Connected in the coming weeks.