AVIXA Announces 2022 Board of Directors, Leadership Search Committee Members

AVIXA, the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association, has announced the election results for the 2022 AVIXA Board of Directors and Leadership Search Committee.

Cathryn Lai, chief commercial officer, OpenBet, has been elected as secretary-treasurer of the Board by AVIXA membership. AVIXA members also elected to the Board Michelle Grabel-Komar, vice president of sales, Full Compass Systems, and Dena Lowery, COO, Opus Agency. In addition, the Leadership Search Committee (LSC) appointed Tze Tze Lam, executive director, Electro-Acoustics Systems, and Mradul Sharma, managing director, 3CDN Workplace Tech, to AVIXA’s Board of Directors.

Frank Pisano, vice president of sales, Americas, BrightSign, has been elected by AVIXA members to the LSC. In addition, Jon Sidwick, chair of the Board of Directors, has appointed Sharath Abraham, CTS, engineering manager, NY Metro region, AVI-SPL, and Christian Orcin, managing director, d&b audiotechnik Spain, Portugal, and Italy, to the LSC.

"AVIXA continues to be honored with an immense amount of talent on its Board of Directors,” said David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, CEO of AVIXA. “This group’s unique experiences from different facets of the industry and parts of the world will help guide AVIXA and push the pro AV industry forward. I’m excited for the future collaboration with this incredible group of individuals.”

In November, 2021 LSC Chair Jeff Day appointed Susana Alvarez, CEO of Newtech Solutions Multimedia, to the LSC to replace Flor Lopez, vice president of marketing, Mexico and LATAM, ENCORE Event Technologies, who stepped down from her position.

AVIXA thanks outgoing LCS chair and former chair of the AVIXA Board Jeff Day, IdeaCloud; as well as outgoing Board members Ian Harris, CTS-D, ihD Ltd; Alexis La Broi, CTS, Production Resource Group; and Kay Sargent, HOK. AVIXA also acknowledges and appreciates the contributions of outgoing LSC members Mehryn Corrigan, Microsoft; Theresa Hahn, USIS AudioVisual Systems; and Stephanie Kohler, CTS, LG Electronics.