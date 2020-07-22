WolfVision's Michael Lisi to Give Closing Keynote at 2020 AV/IT Summit

Michael Lisi, national distribution manager at WolfVision, will give the closing keynote at the 2020 AV/IT Summit.

Michael Lisi

Lisi's keynote will cover key technological advancements poised to re-shape the landscape of the AV/IT industry.

"We are living in a turbulent and volatile time in which the world situation is changing from day-by-day” said Lisi. “As such, it’s an honor to be invited to speak and share ideas at a thought leadership such as this for the betterment of our industry.”

"We're thrilled to have Michael and WolfVision join us at the 2020 AV/ITSummit," added Megan A. Dutta, content director, Systems Contractor News. "His groundbreaking thoughts on augmented reality, 5G LTE, and the Cloud will be enjoyed by integrators and tech managers alike."

Lisi's keynote will take place on Aug. 6 at 4:15 p.m. ET.

To learn more or to register for the AV/IT Summit, visit www.avitsummit.com.