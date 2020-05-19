Virtual AV/IT Summit Open for Registration

The AV/IT Summit will take place virtually on Aug. 6 on a highly visual platform that translates the experience of attending a conference to your computer screen.

(Image credit: Future)

More than just a series of video sessions, the virtual event will feature most of the same benefits as the in-person AV/IT Summit, beginning with a digital conference lobby complete with exhibitor booths. There will be interactive, engaging panels with subject matter experts from various facets of pro AV, as well as plenty of networking.

"We firmly believe that August will be too soon for a gathering of 200-plus people in New York City, and we want to ensure the safety of our attendees, speakers, and staff," said Megan A. Dutta, content director, Systems Contractor News. "On the bright side, having a virtual event will allow us to expand our reach and we invite integrators, consultants, technology managers, and the like from around the country to join us for a full day of education and networking."

"With the audiovisual industry in its current state of flux, it's especially difficult to stay on top of all the changes and prepare yourself for what's next," said Matt Pruznick, editor, AV Technology. "The AV/IT Summit provides an incisive forum for leaders from all sides of the business to share their challenges, strategies, and predictions. And, more importantly, it unites key players in dialogue about how we can all work together to create more effective solutions."

For more information and to register, visit avitsummit.com.