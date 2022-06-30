AVI-SPL Recognized as a Finalist for 2022 Microsoft Surface Hub Partner of the Year

AVI-SPL (opens in new tab) announced it has been named a finalist of the 2022 Microsoft Surface Hub Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

AVI-SPL holds Gold-level competencies for Cloud Productivity, Communications, Collaboration and Content, and Project and Portfolio Management. As a Microsoft Gold Surface Hub Authorized Device Reseller, it’s also one of the leading Surface Hub solutions providers in the world. It has won or been a finalist for the Surface Hub Partner of the Year for four of the past five Microsoft fiscal years. AVI-SPL continues to deepen and expand its investment in its Microsoft practice as companies everywhere reimagine the workplace to support new hybrid work models.

“Microsoft's repeated recognition of our successful Surface Hub programs demonstrates AVI-SPL’s ability to confidently guide customers in enabling the modern work experience, helping teams stay connected and productive from anywhere,” said John Bailey, AVI-SPL senior vice president of technology and innovation.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. AVI-SPL was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services for the Microsoft Surface Hub.

“I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Nick Parker, corporate vice president of global partner solutions at Microsoft. “These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees and I’m continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact for their customers.”

Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company’s global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 19-20 this year. For the complete list of categories, winners and finalists click here (opens in new tab).